Donegal gardai appeal after wheelie bin falls off lorry and hits car
Buncrana Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to incident whereby a wheelie bin fell off the back of a small white lorry and subsequently collided with a car causing damage.
Gardai said the incident that occurred at approximately 5pm on Friday evening on the road between Gleneely and Carndonagh in north Inishowen.
A garda spokesperson said: “No injuries were sustained. The lorry was travelling in the direction of Gleneely at the time.
“We are appealing to the driver of the lorry to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.
“We also wish to appeal to anybody who was travelling on that stretch of road around that time and who may have witnessed the incident or who had a dash cam to contact Gardaí.”