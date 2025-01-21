Donegal hair and beauty salon entrepreneur Aoibheann Walsh unveiled as candidate on BBC's The Apprentice'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Donegal entrepreneur has been unveiled as a contestant on the new series of BBC’s ‘The Apprentice.’

The Apprentice is back this month on the BBC for series 19, fronted by business tycoon Lord Sugar alongside his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

18 brand new candidates are battling it out for the opportunity of a lifetime - to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship and Donegal beauty boss Aoibheann Walsh is one of them.

The award-winning make-up artist from Kerrykeel runs the popular G&G Salon and ‘wants to show what true hard work and determination can achieve.’

Aoibheann Walsh. (Image: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston)

Aoibheann is on the show seeking Lord Sugar’s investment in a premium utility product for the beauty industry.

Aoibheann launched her own business venture at the age of 24 and won “Best Business Startup 2015” within six months.

She has since gone on to be awarded “Best Wedding Hair & Makeup” for four consecutive years.

Aoibheann has designed a unique patented utility belt specifically for hairdressers, makeup artists, and costume designers on the go.

She told the BBC: “In my experience within the beauty and hair industry, I noticed a significant problem: the tools that artists typically wear are often not functional, ergonomic, or aesthetically appealing, nor was there any focus on hygiene. This realisation drove me to create a tool belt that is not only ergonomic but also enhances the entire creative process.

You can watch Aoibheann and her fellow candidates on The Apprentice on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from Thursday, January 30 at 9pm