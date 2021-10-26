Donegal Halloween: The Omen, Hocus Pocus & Rocky Horror at Buncrana Cinema

Buncrana Cinema on St Mary’s Road, Ardaravan, will screen three films from Friday to Sunday, October 29 to 31.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for a thrilling weekend of fright! Three movies to make you dance, shriek and laugh out loud.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) 15A will be screened on Friday 29th at 8.15pm

The Omen (1976) 15A will be screened on Saturday 30th at 8.15pm.

Hocus Pocus (1993) PG will be screened on Sunday 31st at 3pm.

Tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis, no pre-booking available.

The events form part of the Inishowen and wider north Hallowe’en festivities. For more details see: www.thecinemabuncrana.com

The Omen is among the films being screened at Buncrana Cinema.

Buncrana Cinema (St. Mary’s Hall), built in 1904, is one of the oldest single-screen cinemas still running in Ireland.

Preserved Tickets show that the hall was used to screen movies by a travelling cinema group back as early as 1910.

Becoming a fully functioning stand-alone cinema in the early 1930s, Buncrana Cinema has provided generations of the Inishowen community with an opportunity to enjoy and explore the culture and art of film.