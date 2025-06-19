Donegal Rally motors into the county this weekend, with thousands of people expected to descend on the county.

With every major event, there will again be road closures and increased visibility across the weekend from Gardai and the PSNI.

The road closures begin on Thursday evening for the ceremonial start of the rally,with the Port Road (L-1004) in Letterkenny closed from from 4.15pm to 9pm.

Alternative routes are:

Last year's winners Callum Devine & Noel O'Sullivan power through Glenn Village (KG Rally Pics).

L-1008-1 Pearse Road – L1010 Justice Walsh Road

R229 De Valera Road – L1005-1 High Road.

On Friday, there will be closures in Inishowen, in particular.

A service area will be located in Carndonagh and Carndonagh Relief Road from SuperValue junction to the L-12611 will be closed on Friday 20 from 9.30am to 7pm. Local access to shops and businesses will be maintained at all times. There will be local diversions via the R-240-1, L-1271 and L-12611-0.

Representatives from Donegal County Council, An Garda Siochana, Donegal Motor Club, Road Safety Working Group, and supporting agencies came together for the official launch of the “Keep the Race in Its Place” road safety campaign, included are Superintendent David Kelly, Brian Brogan, Donegal Motor Club Chairman, Pamela Smullen, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council, Niamh Kennedy, Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council, Eamon McGee, Clerk of the Course Donegal International Rally, Gary Gardiner, National Ambulance Service and John G. McLaughlin, CE Donegal County Council. Photo Clive Wasson

Other Inishowen road closures include:

Stages 1 and 4 at Malin Head – 9.45am to 5.30pm.

Road For Closure:

Bree, Ballygorman,, Knockamany, Knockglass

The road numbers involved are:

L-1031-2, L-1031-1, L-1021-1, R-242-8, L-1011-4, L-1011-3, L-1011-2, L-1011-1, R-242-8, L-1001-4, L-1001-3, L-1001-1

Alternative Routes:

No alternative route

Stages 2&5 Mamore Gap – 10.45am to 6.30pm

Road For Closure:

Dunaff, Letter,Urrismenagh, Lenan, Lederg, Tonduff, Dunree

The road numbers involved are:

L-1531-4, L-1531-2, L-1571-1, L-1581-1, , L-1591-2, L-1591-1, L-6731-1, L-6701-1, L1561-1, L-1541-1, L-1531-5

Alternative Routes:

No alternative route

STAGES 3&6 Coolcross 11.45am to 7.15pm

Road For Closure:

Rashenny, Tullynabratilly, Cloontagh, Carndoagh, Altashane, Cabadooey, Craignahorna, Glasalt/Treanfasy

The road numbers involved are:

L-11611-0, L-5441-1, L-1161-2, L-5461-1, L-5471-1, L-1181-1, L-5481-1, L-1171-1, L11712-2, L-55511-0, L-5551-1, L-5511-1

Alternative Routes:

No alternative route

On Saturday, June 21, Stages will take place at High Glen, Lough Keel, Knockalla, Garrygort and on Sunday at Carnhill, Atlantic Drive and Fanad Head.

Spectator parking for the closing ceremony on Sunday will be available from 3pm Sunday on the Neill T Blaney Road, opposite the Letterkenny Public Services Centre.

For all road closures across the weekend in Donegal, see https://www.donegalcoco.ie/en/services/roads/road-notices-donegal-international-rally-2025/

You can also keep updated on https://www.facebook.com/donegalcocoand https://www.facebook.com/donegalrally.ie

WEATHER

As for weather, it looks like the sun will showcase Donegal in all its glory over the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday are set to hit around 27 degrees at their peak with lots of clear skies. Saturday will be in and around the 21 degree mark while Sunday will see some showers.

See www.met.ie for the full forecast for the weekend.

INCREASED CHECKPOINTS

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána are urging people to ‘Keep the Race in Its Place’ and drive responsibly and carefully over the weekend. Their advice in relation to traffic management and safety is: • Plan your journey and arrive in plenty of time as there will be road closures over the weekend and high volumes of traffic are anticipated. This may also affect public transport. • Follow advice and guidance from Gardaí and race marshals • Remember to belt up, put the mobile phone away and never ever drink or take drugs and drive. • Watch the rally from the designated safe viewing areas.

Additional resources will be in place to ensure the safety of people attending the rally and visiting Donegal over the weekend. This includes increased checkpoints, high-visibility patrols and additional marked and unmarked vehicles, Garda motorcyclists, the Garda Air Support Unit Chief Superintendent Goretti Sheridan of the Donegal Garda Division said: "An Garda Síochána will be working in partnership with our colleagues in the PSNI where we will be out in force this weekend promoting road safety on both sides of the border. The Donegal International Rally is a major event which attracts thousands of visitors to our county. We are calling on all road users and rally fans to enjoy the event responsibly and to prioritise road safety above all else.

Our appeal is simple: Keep the Race in its Place. An Garda Síochána will have a highly visible presence across the county over the weekend, with checkpoints, speed enforcement, and patrols targeting dangerous driving, drink and drug driving, speeding, mobile phone and seat belt offences. Reckless and irresponsible driving on public roads will not be tolerated. Our focus is on keeping people safe.

PSNI Chief Inspector for Derry City & Strabane, Cherith Craig, said "We know the roads will be busier than usual this weekend due to the Donegal International Rally, which is a huge motorsports event and attracts massive numbers of spectators. With the expected increase in cross-border traffic from people travelling to and from the event, we’ll be working in partnership with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, focusing on road safety.

"You’ll see our officers on patrol conducting checks to ensure everyone on the road is legal, that their vehicles are roadworthy and that everyone is playing their part in keeping our roads safe.

"We all share the responsibility of road safety and to work together to reduce the number of people injured or killed on our roads. Our plea is to slow down, stay safe and have an enjoyable weekend. Remember the fatal five - don’t drink or drug-drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.”

For updates, see An Garda Siochana Donegal on Facebook.