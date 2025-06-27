Kristian Shortt invited friends and family to Quigley’s Point for the special celebration on the Summer Solstice.

Since his daughter was born Kristian has been meticulously documenting her life and travels through what he has labelled ‘Abbi’s Childhood Memory Book’.

Remarkably the book has grown to approximately 5,000 pages in length.

“It has been documented since her birth and was buried in the ground in a time capsule on her 13th birthday as she turned a teenager.

"It is buried in a time capsule and will be dug up again on her 21st birthday for her to be able to read her entire documented childhood and travels around the world with her father,” said Kristian.

The local hip hop artist, who has recorded under the General Capulet and G Capo monikers, is lucky to be alive having been stabbed multiple times in a horrific incident 17 years ago.

"In 2008 I was stabbed 17 times in Letterkenny. During my fight for survival in which I died three times, I felt the life presence of my daughter calling me back to my body so that I would be her father. I felt that she played a big part in my life revival and survival. And therefore I have dedicated this book to her as a grand thank you,” he says.

Prior to its burial on the banks of Lough Foyle the unique document has travelled all over the world. As well as being the world’s largest book as Kristian contends it may also be the best travelled.

“It has travelled to almost 40 countries including five continents and the total amount it has actually travelled during my solo work on the book and my travels with my daughter is approximately 186,000 miles, which is 3/4 of the way to the moon!” he says

“I hope this story will inspire others, and my future generations of men in my family and beyond, to rise up and be the fathers that their children deserve and to become those pillars in the world as men are often becoming weaker.”

1 . Abbi burying the time capsule and memory book. Abbi burying the time capsule and memory book. Photo: Kristian Shortt Photo Sales

2 . Abbi with her childhood memory book before it was buried in Quigley's Point. Abbi with her childhood memory book before it was buried in Quigley's Point. Photo: Kristian Shortt Photo Sales

4 . Abbi's Childhood Memory Book will be dug up on her 21st birthday in 2033. Abbi's Childhood Memory Book will be dug up on her 21st birthday in 2033. Photo: Kristian Shortt. Photo Sales