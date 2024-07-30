Donegal social media star Eric Roberts and wife Niamh announce baby news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a great year for Donegal social media star Eric Roberts and now he and his wife Niamh have shared the lovely news that they’re expecting a baby.

Eric and Niamh, who are childhood sweethearts, married last year and announced their happy news on Eric’s social media channels on Tik Tok and Instagram.

In the video, Eric is seen giving Niamh, also from Donegal, a twirl before she shows the camera a picture of their baby scan. Eric quipped on the post: “I knew all these Dad jokes would come in handy one day.’

The announcement was met with thousands of comments of congratulations on Instagram and TikTok, where it already has over 24,000 likes.

Niamh and Eric pictured at the recent launch of the Muff Liquor Company 'Brand Home.'