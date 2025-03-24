The Henry Girls are to perform at Glastonbury Festival this June, it has been confirmed.

The beloved Inishowen Irish folk trio consisting of sisters Karen, Lorna, and Joleen McLaughlin will perform on the Acoustic Stage on Sunday, June 29.

Other names performing on the Acoustic Stage in Somerset over the weekend include Ani DeFranco, Nik Lowe, The Bluebells, The Coronas, Sophie B Hawkins, The Searchers, Roy Harper, The Bootleg Beatles, Riptide Movement and many, many more.

This is the second time The Henry Girls will take to the Glastonbury stage, having first done so in 2013.

Lorna told the Journal how they are ‘delighted and very excited’ to perform again.

“We’ve done so much gigging between the last time and now that it feels like we’re more ready for Glastonbury this year. The last time we were there we were on early in the day whereas, this time, we’re on later. It’s a bigger affair really and the Acoustic Stage is a really big one.

“It’s such an incredible festival and it’s just amazing to be in the mix. We’re so chuffed and got such a great reaction when we put the word out.

"We feel like we’re representing Inishowen and Donegal and Derry. We always have that kind of feeling when we go places and speak about where we’re from.”

The trio knew for ‘weeks’ that they were to perform, but couldn’t announce it until the festival had officially done so.

They have been overwhelmed by support from fans and the local community.

"It’s really touching. We’re so proud of where we come from and we’re very much rooted in the community. We’re in schools teaching and doing all sorts. We actually feel very strongly about that. I’ve always loved teaching and have never given it up, and also to be able to play Glastonbury and do tours of America – it’s also really nice to have that.”

The Henry Girls success increases year on year and along with Glastonbury, they’ll be performing in festivals and venues across Ireland, the UK, America and the rest of the world this year.

The sold-out Home with The Henry Girls residency also takes place as part of the Earagail Arts Festival in July in Malin.