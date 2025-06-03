Dr. Kanwarjit Singh Panesar was a ‘surgical giant’, a ‘man of compassion’ who developed deep bond with adopted Derry home

Dr. Kanwarjit Singh Panesar was a ‘surgical giant’ and a ‘man of compassion’ who developed a deep bond with the city of Derry during a half century of medical service.

These were among the tributes paid to the former consultant after his death aged 84 on May 15.

Born in the village of Dosanjh Kalan near Jalandhar in 1941, the pioneering surgeon was schooled in Nairobi, Kenya, before returning to his native Punjab to study medicine in Amritsar.

After travelling to London to embark on a medical career, a chance meeting with Professor George Parks persuaded him to travel to Ireland where he settled in Derry in the late 1970s. The rest is history.

The late Dr. Kanwarjit Singh Panesar with his wife Iqbal Kaur at an exhibition in the Tower Museum in 2011.

“He passed away peacefully in Altnagelvin, in a hospital he helped build, looked after by doctors he helped train in a city to whose health he had tended to for 40 years,” his son Deshpal said in a poignant eulogy in the Derry Gurdwara on May 29.

"He came to this city in 1976 with mum [Iqbal] and their young family at the height of the Troubles carrying their family - against the tide of history, coming as immigrants to a city of emigration - in the most direct path to where surgery was most needed.

"Surgeons run towards trouble. He ran towards the Troubles where he was needed.”

Dr. Ron Thompson, an old Altnagelvin colleague, described him as a ‘mentor’, a ‘great surgeon’ and a ‘role model’.

The late Dr. Kanwarjit Panesar with, from left, Mukesh Chugh, the former English international bowler Monty Panesar and Simon Amerjit Nagra.

"He ruled the operating theatre. He strolled the hospital corridors like a colossus. He worked hard, was decisive, efficient and set high standards which he expected others to aspire to, all tempered with a kindness and humanity,” he said.

Dr. Panesar lived by the Sikh principle of sewa, of selfless service and humility.

"Dad was the son of a builder and his was a life long career of building things for the health service,” said Deshpal, who said he had spoken to the former Western Trust Chief Executive Elaine Way following his father’s passing.

She told him that in those days 'Derry didn't get very much in terms of resources traditionally for health'.

The late Dr. Panesar signing a Book of Condolence for John Hume in the Guildhall in August 2020.

"But dad went on behalf of the hospital to Belfast and fought for resources for Derry and he won those fights as he so often won fights and as a result health care here became so much better.

"He built the North West Independent Clinic, now the Kingsbridge Hospital, which he and his friends started at great personal cost to themselves recognising the need for further surgical provision."

Friend Simon Amerjit Nagra recalled ‘Uncle ‘Jit’ as ‘a father figure’.

"He was a man of compassion. He was a man of passion. He was a man of devotion. He was the bravest of the brave,” he said.

Dr. Panesar at a service to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Altnagelvin Hospital in 2010 with, from left, Elaine Way, Chief Executive, Western Trust, Gerry Guckian, Chairman, Western Trust, the Mayor of Derry, Councillor Paul Fleming and Mr. Donal Keegan, Lord Lieutenant for the City. LS06-176KM10

A native Punjabi speaker he was versed in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scriptures.

During the dark days of COVID he was asked by a mourning Sikh family to perform the Sanskar funeral rites.

“He went down and the family told me that they thought that God almighty had answered their prayers. He always did his duties with love and care,” said Mr. Nagra.

Former medical colleagues were once bemused by how the late Bishop Edward Daly and Dr. Panesar used to embrace each time they met.

"The story goes that in 1977, ‘Uncle ‘Jit’ told me, he took cancer from Bishop Daly's kidney. They became great friends. Bishop Daly was a man of great faith...Bishop Daly went on and lived another 40 years,” Mr. Nagra confided.

Dr. Thompson recalled how his colleague was a first responder to the Omagh bombing tending to the wounded in Altnagelvin.

"Kanwar was not on call but he attended the hospital immediately triaging and treating numerous badly injured patients, operating all through the night,” he said. He was a ‘surgical giant’.

Deshpal said it was appropriate they were saying farewell in the Gurdwara he helped found in 1995.

“He was immensely proud to have helped create this space so the sangat [Sikh faithful] would have a place to meet and worship. In the last two weeks since we have come and sat and listened to the prayers we have been very proud to see the place bustling with people,” he said.

Dr. Panesar lived, understood and recited the Guru Granth Sahib every day.

Said Deshpal: "In Sikhism one can worship through an honest life and through family life and you will know how much he loved his family, his sons, my mum, his brothers, his siblings, his sisters and my daughter, his granddaughter, who gave him great joy I know.

"With mum he built a marriage and a partnership which was central to our family and we think played a great part in this city for the last 60 years. Perhaps what we hadn't quite realised until this week was the bond that he had built with this city."

His son thanked Derry for welcoming the Panesars.

“The Panesar journey living in Derry may possibly be coming to an end but they really took us to their heart and took dad to their heart. A city needs certain things I think. It needs a great river, many bridges, poets, and peacemakers and Derry is rich in those.

"But it also needs physicians and for 40 years dad came to be part of the band of brothers who looked after this city.”

Dr. Panesar’s remains were cremated in accordance with Sikh practice.

Before mourners left the Gurdwara Deshpal acknowledged: “Many go to great lengths to take [the] ashes elsewhere to the place of their birth but I can say this about dad: wherever we go it is not some holy place where his ashes will be scattered nor some river in India – the Sutlej or the Ganges – it will be the River Foyle and here he will remain in the heart of the city that took him to its heart.”