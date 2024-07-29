Dr. Noel O’Sullivan was man with a ‘good heart’ who gave ‘people smiles’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr. Noel P. O’Sullivan was a man with ‘a good heart’ who gave ‘people smiles’ through his vocation as an orthodontist in Derry, mourners were told at his Funeral Mass at the weekend.

Dr. O’Sullivan was laid to rest in a private burial on Saturday following a funeral service at St. Patrick’s, Pennyburn.

The remains of the 85-year-old were found on July 17 after he died unexpectedly at his Culmore Road home earlier this month.

Chief among mourners were his wife Ann and his daughters NoelleAnne and Moire.

The late Dr. Noel O'Sullivan aboard his yacht on the River Foyle.

His son, John Garrett O'Sullivan (55), who last week appeared in court charged with one count of attempting to prevent the burial of his father on dates between July 1 and July 17, and was remanded in custody to appear again on August 15 was not present at the Mass.

In his funeral homily Fr. Michael McCaughey spoke of how Dr. O’Sullivan was born to Michael and Margaret O’Sullivan in the late 1930s and from his home on the Culmore Road set out to train as an orthodontist.

“Through his studies he was to meet Ann, a native of Dublin, and in turn to build a home and their home here in Derry. Noel O'Sullivan was always proud of his work through this city and further afield.

"He would say with his work and his profession he would give people smiles. Coming from a family of medics he devoted so much of his life to the National Health Service and set up a place wherein people would come for treatment.

"He instilled a great work ethic in the lives of those around him. Hard work. A man who was generous. As was said beautifully, someone with a good heart,” the congregation was told.

The late Dr. O’Sullivan was proud of his Munster roots. He was partly a Mulcahy from Clonmel and enjoyed family holidays in the Ring Gaeltacht of County Waterford in the 1940s and 1950s.

"As a child and teenager he created treasured memories when they were on holidays,” said Fr. McCaughey.

He was educated by the Jesuits at Clongowes with his funeral notice bearing the Kildare school’s motto ‘Aeterna Non Caduca’ – ‘The Eternal not the Passing’.

"He was proud of his educational background, setting up on his journey of study and in turn, that of work, of providing for others,” mourners were told.

Outside his family and work life Dr. O’Sullivan was a keen seaman who ‘enjoyed the fun and the leisure of life's journey’. Throughout the service a photograph of the deceased aboard his yacht was displayed on the altar.

He was an ‘adventurous sailor’ and a long-standing member of the Lough Swilly Yacht Club. Remarkably, he sailed across the Atlantic in 1999 in his Beneteau First 40.7, the Áine, when he was aged 60.

“In those situations he was certainly adventurous and he enabled others to go beyond their selves and so that sense of sailing. leisure and holiday so important to him in different places that he did enjoy again that gift of time,” said Fr. McCaughey.