Dr. Paul Caplat to examine toxic masculinity in Holywell Trust Féile event
The Queen’s University academic will explore the economic and social impact of toxic masculinity - traditional masculine norms that promote violence, self-harm, and restrict emotional expression.
The organisers note how a 2017 study, ‘The Man Box’, showed ‘young men often feel pressured to live by harmful stereotypes, causing real harms like suicide, violence, and binge drinking’.
"This talk will call for a cultural shift towards inclusive, support ways of leading beyond gender roles to improve mental health and society,” they add.
Dr. Caplat is a senior lecturer at the School of Biological Sciences at QUB.
His research interests include spatial ecology; macroecology; landscape ecology; invasion biology; population biology; Bayesian Inference; individual-based models; trees; and birds.
The event will take place at 1pm on August 12 in the Holywell Trust building.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.