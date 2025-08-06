Dr. Paul Caplat to examine toxic masculinity in Holywell Trust Féile event

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:50 BST
The causes and consequences of toxic masculinity will be examined by Dr. Paul Caplat at an event next Tuesday in the Holywell Trust as part of the Féile programme.

The Queen’s University academic will explore the economic and social impact of toxic masculinity - traditional masculine norms that promote violence, self-harm, and restrict emotional expression.

The organisers note how a 2017 study, ‘The Man Box’, showed ‘young men often feel pressured to live by harmful stereotypes, causing real harms like suicide, violence, and binge drinking’.

"This talk will call for a cultural shift towards inclusive, support ways of leading beyond gender roles to improve mental health and society,” they add.

Dr. Caplat is a senior lecturer at the School of Biological Sciences at QUB.

His research interests include spatial ecology; macroecology; landscape ecology; invasion biology; population biology; Bayesian Inference; individual-based models; trees; and birds.

The event will take place at 1pm on August 12 in the Holywell Trust building.

