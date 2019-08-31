Dr Raymond McClean’s stethoscope donated to Museum of Free Derry

A stethoscope belonging to a Derry doctor who tended to the dead and wounded on Bloody Sunday has been donated to the Museum of Free Derry.

The family of the late Dr Raymond McClean made the presentation to the award-winning Bogside museum earlier this month.

Dr McClean’s daughter, Sheila O’Brien, said she decided to donate the stethoscope to the museum while going through her late parents’ possessions. The museum, she said, was the “perfect place” for it.

Mrs O’Brien also presented the Museum with a painting by her late mother, also called Sheila, who was an acclaimed artist.

Dr. McClean, a former Mayor of Derry who passed away in 2011, was a long-time campaigner for the victims of Bloody Sunday to be recognised as innocent.

He was Derry’s first nationalist mayor, representing the SDLP, after the era of gerrymandering ended in the early 1970s.

Aside from his career as a doctor, Raymond McClean was also heavily involved in sport. He acted as club doctor for Derry City Football Club and fulfilled the same role for the city’s amateur boxing clubs.

His wife, Sheila - who died in 2016 - was a former schoolteacher whose impressionist style paintings were hailed among aficiandos of the art world.

The artwork donated to the museum, entitled “Unapproved Road”, was one of the few conflict-related oil paintings she completed during her lifetime.

Museum of Free Derry education officer, John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday, spoke of the esteem in which Dr McClean was held locally.

“Throughout his life, Dr McClean became a very important figure locally, leading by example and inspiring others to do the same,” he said.

“After Bloody Sunday, Dr McClean was a key supporter of our campaign for justice and was also one of the first to Chair the Bloody Sunday Trust. His was a loss keenly felt by our campaign, but he will always be fondly remembered by the families as a great man. We’re proud to have these items as part of our collection.”

Julieann Campbell, Heritage & Programmes Co-ordinator at the museum, thanked the McClean family for their donations.

“We’re very grateful to receive these items. Our thanks and appreciation go to the McClean family for such a thoughtful gesture. These artefacts are a valuable addition to our collection.”

For more info on the museum, go to www.museumoffreederry.org