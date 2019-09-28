Drag queen collection to debut at Derry Fashion Fest 2019

Designer Chloe Dougan will debut a new collection inspired by the Irish drag queen scene at ‘Fashion Fest’ in the Guildhall on October 19.

The Belfast couturier believes the annual Derry design festival is an ideal showcase.

Since starting out in the industry Chloe has followed the traditional path, developing a range of elegant collections.

But with her new ‘Drag Wear’ label ‘Call Me Sophia’, she’s able to push the boundaries of style a bit further.

“In every collection I’ve made I always include some more daring or ‘out there’ pieces. These pieces are perfect for ‘Drag’ and ‘Costume’ and so I decided to split my business into two sections.

“The ‘Chloe Dougan’ side creates more elegant, demure pieces and the ‘Call Me Sophia’ side - the name of my ‘Drag’ and ‘Costume’ business - showcases my more avant-garde creations. This way I am able to show more aspects of my creativity in different ways.”

Chloe said her ‘Call Me Sophia’ alter ego typically worked at the outré end of the fashion spectrum.

“The bigger, more detailed the outfit the better - each one is totally unique and can take up to 40 hours work. Each look is embellished with rhinestones, ostrich feathers, pearls, gems or lace which makes them show stopping and beautiful. The talent of our NI drag queens is incredible! I think Fashion Fest is a great and fun way to incorporate drag and fashion in a playful and entertaining way, showing some very glamorous and captivating looks on the runway.

“I’ve been so lucky to have such great support in the first year of my ‘Drag’ and ‘Costume’ business and I’m confident this can only get bigger and better! I would love to design for some international Queens and have my work shown all over the world. This year I’m thrilled that my work will be reaching an even bigger audience when it features on the RuPaul Drag Race UK in October!”

Tickets at derrystrabane.com/fashionfest and via Eventbrite priced £18.50 Standard / £15 Students.