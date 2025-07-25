'Dream come true' for David James as he announces first show at Derry's Millennium Forum

As a teenager, singer David James would sit in the audience of the Millennium Forum and dream of having his own, headline show on the iconic Derry stage.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That dream has now come true as the Killea man and former St Columbs College student has just announced his debut headline show at the venue.

David, a fast-rising, in-demand singer and entertainer, will perform at the iconic local venue on February 26, 2026 and told the Journal this week how he ‘just can’t wait’ to get on that stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26 year old, who is also a popular DJ on Donegal radio station Highland Radio, revealed that, like many local people, he performed on the Forum stage as a child when he took part in the Derry Feis.

David James at the Millennium Forum.

However, it was seeing music legends like Dickie Rock and Brendan Bowyer on that stage that intensified his dream of headlining his own show.

"In my teenage years, I started going to music shows and there were many nights I would look up at the stage and dream of having my own show there. I remember going one particular night and it was all showband legends and I watched people like Brendan Bowyer and Dickie Rock and just wanted to be up there too. I’m delighted that I’m now getting the opportunity to do it.”

In something of a ‘full circle moment’ David will be paying tribute to those legends on the night, as well as to many of the country music legends that have inspired him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience can also expect some country classics, Irish folk ballads, some rock n’roll and a ‘little bit of everything’.

David, whose granny and granda Chrissie and Jim McNamee hailed from Creggan, said there will also be some surprises on the night and some special guests will also be announced in the coming weeks.

He’s excited about performing for a home crowd and is very much looking forward to performing the Phil Coulter classic ‘The Town I Loved So Well.’

It has been a whirlwind few months for David, who launched his new band earlier this year, released hit singles ‘God Bless The Farmer`, `Friday Night Feelin` and `Summertime in Ireland ` and also won awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been packing out venues across the country and that all looks set to continue.

“It has all been going really well since we launched back in February – a lot better than we were even expecting. We’re getting brilliant crowds around the country. I’m lucky to have such a great band and team behind me and I’ve got a great road crew. We’ve been so well received everywhere we go and thankfully, we’re quite busy over the summer and into winter.

"I’ve also got some new music on the way and will have an album ready in the next couple of months too.”

Tickets for David’s debut headline show went on sale on Friday morning, July 25. Log on to https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/david-james and you can also telephone the Box Office on 00353 71 264455 (option 1)