Dreams and Sofatime opens new flagship store in Crescent Link Retail Park in Derry
Store Manager Kieran O’Donnell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Dreams and Sofatime to Derry and provide the community with a one-stop destination for high-quality beds, mattresses, and sofas.
"Our goal is to help customers create a home that is both stylish and comfortable, offering expert advice and an exceptional shopping experience. We can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors and help them find their perfect night’s sleep or dream sofa.”
To celebrate the opening, Dreams and Sofatime are running a Golden Ticket event, where everyone’s a winner.
Customers are invited to call in to the store and take part in a Golden Ticker promotion, which runs until Sunday, April 27, for their chance to win a £500 voucher, plus lots of discounts to spend in store.
It offers customers a huge selection of beds, mattress and sofas, with many exclusive brands and unique styles you can’t get anywhere else.
The team’s dedicated team of Bed and Sofa Experts are on hand to help customers as they create their dream bedroom and living spaces.
The new Derry store features Dreams’ exclusive Sleepmatch technology, which is an innovative piece of technology that helps match you with your perfect mattress in minutes.
The store becomes the retailer’s ninth store in the North and marks an exciting chapter in the company’s expansion across Ireland.
For more information about Dreams and Sofatime, visit dreams.co.uk and sofatime.co.uk
