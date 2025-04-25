Dreams and Sofatime opens new flagship store in Crescent Link Retail Park in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dreams and Sofatime has opened a new flagship store in Crescent Link Retail Park in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store Manager Kieran O’Donnell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Dreams and Sofatime to Derry and provide the community with a one-stop destination for high-quality beds, mattresses, and sofas.

"Our goal is to help customers create a home that is both stylish and comfortable, offering expert advice and an exceptional shopping experience. We can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors and help them find their perfect night’s sleep or dream sofa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening, Dreams and Sofatime are running a Golden Ticket event, where everyone’s a winner.

Store Manager Kieran O’Donnell with staff at the opening of the Dreams and Sofatime store on the Crescent Link.

Customers are invited to call in to the store and take part in a Golden Ticker promotion, which runs until Sunday, April 27, for their chance to win a £500 voucher, plus lots of discounts to spend in store.

It offers customers a huge selection of beds, mattress and sofas, with many exclusive brands and unique styles you can’t get anywhere else.

The team’s dedicated team of Bed and Sofa Experts are on hand to help customers as they create their dream bedroom and living spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Derry store features Dreams’ exclusive Sleepmatch technology, which is an innovative piece of technology that helps match you with your perfect mattress in minutes.

The new Dreams and Sofatime store on the Crescent Link.

The store becomes the retailer’s ninth store in the North and marks an exciting chapter in the company’s expansion across Ireland.

For more information about Dreams and Sofatime, visit dreams.co.uk and sofatime.co.uk