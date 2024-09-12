Drink, drug driving and mobile phone law reviews planned as new road safety strategy launched in Derry

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has said that ‘frank and honest conversations’ were needed about what all do as road users to ensure that everyone gets home safe as it was confirmed 41 people have lost their lives on roads across the north so far this year.

Minister O’Dowd was speaking as he launched the ‘Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030’, which focuses on ‘safe roads, safe vehicles and safe people’ at Crescent Link Fire Station in Derry.

It is hoped that a raft of measures contained in the new strategy will help reduce fatalities and serious injuries on the roads by at least 50% by 2030.

An Action Plan has also been developed by the Department with Road Safety partners, to support the strategy. This includes 10 strategic interventions that have been identified as having the potential to create the biggest impact on road safety.

John O’Dowd , Minister for Infrastructure, pictured with members of the emergency services during the launch of the Department for Infrastructure’s Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030 and the 2024/2025 Action Plan at the NIFRS western area headquarters on Crescetr Link on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The extensive measures will include reviews of current drink driving, drug driving and mobile phone legislation and ramping up education initiatives around road safety for all road users. A crackdown on uninsured drivers and vehicles is also among the actions listed.

Various departments will work on the different strands with a range of other bodies.

The strategy has been developed following public consultation and engagement, and outlines road safety improvement targets to 2030 and his department said it will play a key role in supporting policies across a number of Executive priorities.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This strategy will set the direction for future road safety policies and actions. By supporting this Strategy, the Executive are coming together to recognise the importance of road safety and to encourage everyone to take care on the roads by recording their support for the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ road safety initiative.”

Firefighters take part in a road traffic collision demonstration during the launch of the Department for Infrastructure’s Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030 and the 2024/2025 Action Plan at the NIFRS western area headquarters on Crescent Link on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The Minister said evidence showed that more than 95% of road deaths are due to human error, including careless/ inattentive driving, inappropriate speed, and drink and drug driving.

In 2023, 71 people lost their lives on the North’s roads – the highest number for eight years. This year’s death toll as of Thursday was 41.

Fire-fighters provided a sobering simulated demonstration of what their work entails when someone is injured in a road traffic collision during the launch on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue chief Aidan Jennings said: “As a road safety partner of DfI it seems fitting that we help facilitate the launch of the new Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland. This strategy will help support all emergency agencies who work so hard to reduce the trauma of road traffic collisions."

The Minister declined to answer specific questions from the media about the A5 and Caw Roundabout in Derry – two accident blackspots – stating that he would only answer questions on the presentation and the ‘message in relation to the Executive’s road safety message’.

John O’Dowd added: “In the North, the death rate on our roads is, on average, one per week. It’s a shocking statistic but this is about so much more than that – it’s about people.

“Behind the figures are loved ones who set off on an everyday journey but now, they are never coming home to their family and friends. From the moment that happens, lives are shattered and will never be the same again."

“The PSNI, NI Ambulance Service and the NI Fire and Rescue Service have also joined my department, along with DoJ and DAERA colleagues, to form a new Strategic Road Safety Forum, which will look at how we can work together to improve outcomes.

“The devastation each and every road death leaves in its wake knows no boundaries and as road users we must all do everything we can – both individually and collectively – to reduce road deaths.”

The action plan can be accessed at: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/sites/default/files/publications/infrastructure/road-safety-strategy-action-plan-2024.25.pdf