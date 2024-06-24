Drugs paraphernalia found in house search in Derry: Man arrested bailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Derry have arrested a man on suspicion of drugs offences following a search at a property in the city.

PSNI Sergeant Montgomery said: “Shortly after 9.30pm, District Support Team (DST) officers observed a man climbing through the ground floor window of the property.

“Upon searching the premises, a quantity of drugs paraphernalia, together with a mobile phone, were located, and a man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, and cultivating cannabis.

“He was bailed to return for interview at a later date.”

Sergeant Montgomery added: “Enquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug production or dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101 or submit information online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Information from the public is key in helping us to identify the people and places involved in the drugs trade.