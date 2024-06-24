Drugs paraphernalia found in house search in Derry: Man arrested bailed
PSNI Sergeant Montgomery said: “Shortly after 9.30pm, District Support Team (DST) officers observed a man climbing through the ground floor window of the property.
“Upon searching the premises, a quantity of drugs paraphernalia, together with a mobile phone, were located, and a man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, and cultivating cannabis.
“He was bailed to return for interview at a later date.”
Sergeant Montgomery added: “Enquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug production or dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101 or submit information online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
“Information from the public is key in helping us to identify the people and places involved in the drugs trade.
“Alternatively, information can also be given to Crimestoppers charity on 0800555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”