Duddy family reunion 105 Years since departure from Derry
.An ancestor, Captain Hugh Richardson (1838–1909) of 10, Orchard Street, Derry and of Moville, Co. Donegal, donated the original lighting to the church as well as other sacred fittings.
Robert Duddy, originally from Tennaght, Straid, Co. Derry, was a merchant, turf-accountant and proprietor of a number of city public houses, including the Anchor, Ferryquay Street; the Strand Bar, Strand Road, and The Duke, Duke Street. It was in St. Columba’s Longtower Church that family weddings and Christenings took place.
The branches of the Duddy family represented at St. Columba’s Longtower are the descendants of two sons of Robert Duddy and Agnes Richardson: those of Joseph A. Duddy (1901-1989), a successful turf-accountant and Hospital Sweepstakes agent in Brooklyn, New York and of Boca Raton, Miami, Florida, who left Derry City in 1918; and those of his brother Hugh Duddy (1903-1938) of Derry and Bray, Co. Wicklow, an Óglaigh na hÉireann Volunteer and later Garda Sergeant (an accomplished Garda Boxing Team member of the 1920s), one of the early members of An Garda Síochána, who like many of the Northern IRA joined the new Civic Guard policing force at the behest of General Michael Collins. Other siblings were Robert V. ‘Dot’ Duddy (1903-1979) of Derry and Belfast; Agnes Sweeney (1904-1996) of Derry, Athlone and Dublin; Alice Donaghy (1916-2009) of Derry; and Bridie Duddy (1917-2005) of Derry.
Those joining the reunion included: An Dr. Aodh Ó Dubhda, Texas A&M University & Purdue University; Dr. Charlotte Barry (née Duddy), Florida Atlantic University; Dallán Ó Dubhda, Co. Wicklow; Mr. Seamus Duddy, Bray, Co. Wicklow; Ms. Noël Barry, Miami; Mr. Malachaí Duddy, Bray, Co. Wicklow; Mr. Terry Duddy Jr., Boston; Ms. Tara van de Velde, Vermont; Capt. Patrick Barry, American Airlines; An tUas. Déaglán Ó Dubhda, Dublin; Mr. Ruadhán Duddy, Dublin; and Mr. Cathal Duddy, Bray, Co. Wicklow.