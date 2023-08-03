The branches of the Duddy family represented at St. Columba’s Longtower are the descendants of two sons of Robert Duddy and Agnes Richardson: those of Joseph A. Duddy (1901-1989), a successful turf-accountant and Hospital Sweepstakes agent in Brooklyn, New York and of Boca Raton, Miami, Florida, who left Derry City in 1918; and those of his brother Hugh Duddy (1903-1938) of Derry and Bray, Co. Wicklow, an Óglaigh na hÉireann Volunteer and later Garda Sergeant (an accomplished Garda Boxing Team member of the 1920s), one of the early members of An Garda Síochána, who like many of the Northern IRA joined the new Civic Guard policing force at the behest of General Michael Collins. Other siblings were Robert V. ‘Dot’ Duddy (1903-1979) of Derry and Belfast; Agnes Sweeney (1904-1996) of Derry, Athlone and Dublin; Alice Donaghy (1916-2009) of Derry; and Bridie Duddy (1917-2005) of Derry.