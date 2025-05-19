Duffy welcomes progress on Derry to Dublin flight
Councillor Duffy was commenting on various reports on Monday that Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien has confirmed that a funding model is currently being prepared with a view to resuming the flight to the capital next year.
She said: “This is another hugely positive development for City of Derry Airport and comes just weeks after Sinn Féin Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald’s department assumed responsibility for the facility, freeing up millions each year for the local council.
Colr Duffy continued: “City of Derry Airport is a fantastic asset right on our doorstep and the return of a direct flight to Dublin will help it continue to play a leading role in our local economy, and connect communities to these islands.”