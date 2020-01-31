Dungiven and Feeny committee praised for amazing fund-raising

In the summer of 1993 the Dungiven and Feeny local committee started their fundraising for Cancer Research UK. Since then the committee has gone from strength to strength raising extraordinary amounts of money to help beat cancer sooner.

They have in total now raised £378,639.27. Many in the local community and surrounding areas have come to support the group and take part in activities such as the very memorable Glenshane lorry pull.

The committee continue to raise those all important funds to improve the lives of the people of Northern Ireland and across the globe and very much appreciate the continued support that they receive from the public. Their infamous ‘Big Breakfast’ is taking place on Saturday March 7 in the Church of Ireland Parish Hall, Upper Main Street Dungiven. All are encourage to come along for a great ‘feed’, plenty of fun and of course doing your bit to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

Adele Stevenson, area fundraising manager speaking on behalf of Cancer Research UK said: “Each step we take towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person.

“More than 25 people are diagnosed in Northern Ireland with cancer every single day – that’s over 9,250 per year.

“We are so grateful to the Dungiven and Feeny committee for their efforts in raising this amazing total over the years which will help people here beat cancer sooner.”