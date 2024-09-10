Durkan hails ‘courage and commitment’ of Edgar family at Stormont on World Suicide Prevention Day

The Edgar family’s epic run from Derry to Dublin was acknowledged at Stormont on World Suicide Prevention Day with local MLA Mark H. Durkan hailing their courage and commitment.

Tony Edgar left Derry at a minute past midnight on Saturday morning to run 150 miles to Dublin in memory of his beloved son Jack, who was aged just 20 when he died suddenly in December 2022.

Jack’s brother TJ, and uncles John, James, and Michael, joined Tony on the expedition which was aimed to coincide with Ireland’s clash with Greece at Lansdowne Road on Tuesday, World Suicide Prevention Day.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday Mr. Durkan said: “I commend the courage of so many suffering families who channel their grief into helping others to navigate the minefield of loss through suicide.

"I mention in particular the family of young Jack Edgar, who was lost to suicide in December 2022. Today, his father, Tony, and other family and friends will finish the last leg of a huge run from Derry to the Aviva stadium in Dublin, where Ireland play Greece tonight, to raise awareness and help shatter the stigma of suicide.

"Their courage and commitment to that cause is not just a fitting tribute to their beautiful son: it will help to promote awareness, provoke conversations and even save lives.”

Mr. Durkan spoke also of the loss of his own sister Gay in 2011.

“It has been 13 years — it is hard to believe that it has been that long — since the suicide of my beautiful sister Gay. My family still bears the scars — I will never forget the kindness that you showed me at that time, Mr Speaker — and those scars never heal.

"So many families — too many families — have similar stories and share similar pain. They, like us, still lie awake at night, torturing themselves trying to answer questions that they will never be able to answer. It is not something that you ever get over; it is just something that you go through,” he said.

Contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.