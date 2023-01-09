Durkan launches Unwanted Christmas Gifts appeal in aid of St Vincent De Paul

The Foyle MLA has appealed for donations of new or good condition items, commenting: “Following last year’s successful gift appeal, I’ll be running another unwanted Christmas gift appeal in aid of St Vincent de Paul this month. Vulnerable people are in need all year around and this year in particular has presented significant challenges for many households.

"As the cost of living crisis deepens, sadly so does the need within our communities.

“The New Year will be a difficult time for many.

SDLP Communities Spokesperson Mark H Durkan.

"In recognition of that difficulty, I’m appealing to the public and the inherent generosity of the people within this city to ask for donations of any unwanted Christmas gifts, whether you have doubled up on items or are in a position to help others less fortunate than yourselves, we would be very grateful for any donation.”