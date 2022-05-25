Dylan Moran’s ‘We Got This’ tour coming to Derry

The tour looks at life as it is and asks questions such as “How can it be you have spent a whole ten minutes staring at a banana? Why do you always do stuff like that?”

Speaking from the roadside while travelling to a gig, Dylan said: “I’m looking forward to going to Derry, I haven’t been in a long time. The show is crazy, I talk about what a strange time we’ve had over the past couple of years and we’re still in strange times really. The pages of history are flapping along and all of a sudden we get to a colour page and everything gets a bit mental for a while and it feels like we’re in that spiel now.”

Talking about not performing during Covid lockdowns, Dylan said: “It’s a really weird thing for a performer to not be working. It’s not just work either, it’s who you are. There’s a rhythm to it when 8pm comes along and for so much of the year you’re out there, you’re touring and you’re talking to people. To not be doing that all of a sudden was freaky. It was disorientating. I was walking around the apartment, opening cupboards talking to myself for a while!”

