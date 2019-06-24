Eamon Friel to be laid to rest

The late singer, songwriter and broadcaster Eamon Friel will be laid to rest in Derry this morning.

His funeral will leave his home at Marlborough Street at 11 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral.

Mr. Friel passed away last week after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife Caitlin, son Colum, granddaughter Milla, and daughter-in-law Muriel.

"Our sincere condolences to Eamon's family and friends here at home, and abroad," his broadcasting colleague Mark Patterson remarked.

"He will be remembered among his peers as one of the finest broadcasters and songwriters of his generation," he added.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "Such sad news. A great singer, songwriter and broadcaster and Derry man. RIP."