Eamon Martin refers to ‘sheer scale of reality of missing people’ during solidarity Mass

Eamon Martin has expressed solidarity with the families of missing persons with more than 11,000 reported missing last year.

The Primate of All Ireland observed missing people are not statistics as he celebrated Mass for their loved ones in Drogheda on Sunday.

"I trust that our gathering here this afternoon might also help to raise greater awareness of the sheer scale of the reality of missing people here on the island of Ireland, as well as Irish people missing abroad.

"In 2024 alone, more than eleven thousand people were reported missing in Ireland, of whom more than 60 are still missing. There are currently over 900 unsolved missing people cases in Ireland, sadly including dear children, some from our own parishes here in Co Louth and other parts of the Archdiocese of Armagh.

"But you - the families, friends and supporters of the cause of missing persons - you know your loved one not as some statistic, suspended file or unsolved case; you know them as the unique individual that they were and are - the sister, the brother, the parent, the child, the cousin, other relative, the friend, the colleague,” he said.

The Derry-born Archbishop of Armagh spoke of the pain of families who have never been able to give their loved ones a proper burial.

"We also think of those missing loved ones who have died, either by natural causes; by tragic accident; by the crime and wrongdoing of others, or by their own hand.

"How much it would mean to be able to know where their bodies are, to have a grave to visit, to have a funeral and remembrance. And we are so conscious also of the many unidentified persons’ remains that have been found, and the need for more information, full coordination of resources and the development and use of all new techniques and advances in DNA technology.

"We pray for those who are working on various investigations, gathering information and targeting searches for missing people: those involved in forensics, profiling, police and coroner services both at home and abroad, and those who support us in counselling, helplines and other caring services. Your work is a compassionate lifeline for so many of us.”