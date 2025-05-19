Eamonn Lynch ‘excited’ to take 'The Derry Yank' to the Millennium Forum

Derry writer Eamonn Lynch says he’s ‘excited and scared in equal measure’ ahead of his popular play ‘The Derry Yank’ taking to the acclaimed Millennium Forum stage.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poignant comedy-drama was such a huge hit at its first performances in St. Columb’s Hall last year that Eamonn and his talented cast and crew were asked to stage it once again this Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28 in the Forum.

Directed by Michael Poynor, former Chief Executive of the Forum and Mini driving stuntman in the 1969 classic film The Italian Job, the play centres on the warm but complicated relationship between Martin Duffy, who returns to Derry after an absence of 45 years, and his childhood friend, Kieran McGowan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reprising their roles are three Derry actors Gerry Doherty, Pat Lynch and Maeve Connolly respectively.

Eamonn Lynch says he’s ‘excited and scared in equal measure’ ahead of his popular play ‘The Derry Yank’ taking to the acclaimed Millennium Forum stage.

It was a sold-out show over two nights last year and, speaking to the Journal, Eamonn said he is delighted by its success.

"How did I get from thinking about an idea for my first play, to getting the chance to get it into St Columb’s Hall and now to the theatre at the Forum? It’s just brilliant.

"Last year, we had a full house and standing ovations and the word got out that it was good. I can now say it’s good as over 800 Derry proved that to me as they stood up and clapped it! I always be a bit nervous and never take it for granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eamonn quipped how he spent the first night’s performance ‘up in the balcony in St Columb’s Hall, virtually hiding with nerves’.

But, these soon eased as he watched ‘people’s shoulders moving up and down with laughter and for them them to go to stunned silence and shock in the more dramatic scenes’.

Following that success, Eamonn was asked to speak with the Millennium Forum’s Chief Executive David McLaughlin, who asked if he would stage ‘The Derry Yank’ there for two nights.

"I was in awe of being asked and accepted.”

Plans are well underway and anyone who missed the play the last time will now get their chance to experience what everyone else was raving about. And, if you saw it before you can relive all the fun once again. There’s also some additional comedy this time around, in line with some changes in America over the last few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Eamonn, The Derry Yank audiences are ‘guaranteed a rollercoaster ride, with surprising and shocking revelations which will strike a chord, especially for anyone who lived through The Troubles’.

The Derry Yank aims to bring Derry nostalgia to the audience, with key themes of the play focusing on love, homecoming, friendship, betrayal, forgiveness and the past.

With an emphasis on comedy and craic, the play also hopes to capture extremely tense and emotional scenes with its acting and audio-visual staging.

The Derry Yank will be performing at the Millennium Forum on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28. Tickets are currently on sale for £24.00 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 71 264455 (option 1) or by visiting millenniumforum.co.uk.