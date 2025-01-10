Eamonn McCann: Void is one of the 'glories of Derry' and makes a big contribution to civic life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eamonn McCann has described his involvement with the Void Art Centre as one of the most rewarding things he has ever done.

The writer and activist has been Chair of the Derry arts hub for over a decade and a champion of Void since it was established 20 years ago.

“I've enjoyed my time immensely,” said Mr. McCann following confirmation he is standing down. “I do a lot of things moving back and forth between various campaigns and various commitments and I can say that there is nothing I've enjoyed more, nothing that has enriched me more in all the things that I've done than being Chair at Void. It has been a terrific experience.”

Mr. McCann encouraged people to apply for the now vacant role and get involved in plotting a course for the award-winning Derry gallery as we move towards 2030.

Eamonn McCann

“It is one of the glories of Derry. As a gallery it has been international and there are very few international art institutions in Derry. I think we don’t notice it maybe,” he reflects.

“A few years ago I would have said I knew next to nothing about art. I freely admit that. No more than anyone else from my sort of background.

"I knew bits and pieces. But one of the things that struck me when I became Chair was that I didn't know how much I knew.”

Mr. McCann acknowledged previous generations – particularly from working-class backgrounds – had sometimes been reticent about engagement with the visual arts.

Adrián Balseca filming ‘Nyctalopia’ (2024) with Eamonn McCann. Taken by Sinéad Feeney.

“A lot of people have been a bit nervous of plunging into art because they don't think they will understand it. I quite appreciate that because I was one of them.

"People might say, 'oh I'm not into that or I wouldn't understand that'. If you come into the gallery and look at the pieces people will quickly discover that a), they know more than they think; and b), they will develop very quickly an appetite to know more. It's a terrific service, a cultural and educational service in the town.

"The Void is very open. If people go into it a couple of times they will find it is not forbidding at all.”

Viviana Checchia, Void director, pictured outside the gallery in the city centre.

Derry, of course, has been a centre of cultural ferment for generations. The outgoing Chair believes there is no reason it cannot lead the vanguard in the visual arts, mixed media and sculpture in Ireland.

“We are aware of our great musical tradition in Derry. We are aware of writers such as Brian Friel and writers who are associated with Derry, Dave Duggan and lots of others.

"We have enough talent in Derry to be pre-eminent in Ireland in art. I mean, the murals in the Bogside are art. Art is hanging around everywhere.

“If the Void can hone in on the talent that is there in the city it can be terrific for Derry.”

The Void Art Centre at Waterloo Place.

When a new Chair is in place they will have to battle – as Mr. McCann and his fellow board members have had to – with a level of resourcing from government and arms-length-bodies that is often less than adequate.

“The whole arts sector is chronically underfunded. One of the problems is that when you go to politicians and civil servants and so on and talk to them they are all, in theory, in favour of the arts,” he observes.

Penny-pinching, he maintains, leads to false economies.

“There is an awful lot practical about the arts. People are enriched. Look at Void – forward-thinking, a universal outlook, a world vision. To have that right in the centre of our town is an absolutely great thing. It makes a big contribution, not only to the cultural life of the city but overall. I'm delighted to have been associated with it.”

Shortly after assuming the role of director in 2023 Viviana Checchia emphasised to the ‘Journal’ how artists once played an important role in the governance of Ancient Greece before they were cast out.

Void director Viviana Checchia with Istanbul-based artist Banu Cennetoğlu's 'right?' installation in 2023. The work presents the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in bouquets of gold letter balloons.

Mr. McCann observes that artists have often been the clear-eyed ones with the vision to dream up a better way forward.

“In a place like Northern Ireland it is sometimes difficult for us to imagine the future. Only art can actually envision the future. I do think sometimes that when you look at Northern Ireland you can think there is no rational way out of it when political ideas get so confused and tangled but art can cut through that.”

A strong focus at Void over the past two decades has been the environment. This is something that has been to the fore under the current directorship and is more urgent now than ever given the ecological and climate crises facing us.

"That's always conscious,” says Mr. McCann. “when Viviana is commissioning new work or trying to arrange new work that is relevant to the environment.”

Eamonn has written extensively about music, a particular passion, for various outlets including Hotpress magazine.

In this respect he is excited about what Void board members Paul Connolly, of the Wood Burning Savages, and Diane Greer, of The Happy Enchiladas can bring to the gallery.

“Paul and Diane are very much involved in the music scene as practitioners and players but they've also got a keen interest and understanding of the visual arts. I'll be intrigued with what they bring as directors. They are a brilliant addition to the team at Void.”

As he bows out Mr. McCann pays tribute to former directors Maolíosa Boyle and Mary Cremin and Ms. Checchia with whom he has worked since 2023.

"I’ve loved it. It has immersed me in art. I'll always be grateful to Void and the people who were running it.

“Viviana Checchia has so much life. She is from Italy and brings that sensitivity to it. She is full of energy, full of ideas, and full of encouragement for everybody who comes along. She is a terrific presence in Derry.”