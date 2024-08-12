Early bird tickets released for International Choir Festival ahead of return to Derry this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The City of Derry International Choir Festival returns this October 23 to 27, for its largest-ever festival and organisers have announced that early bird tickets are now on sale.

To kick off the festival this year is a performance of the 20th century’s major choral works, ‘A Child of Our Time’ by Michael Tippett, on October 23.

From across the north west, 100 singers make up the Festival Chorus, alongside guest soloists and one of the island’s premier symphony orchestras, the Ulster Orchestra. Leading the performance is Irish conductor David Brophy.

The theme for this performance is described as “a plea for tolerance and humanity at a time of oppression and hate.”

The sextet SLIXS from Germany are welcomed back to the city this year. Known for being one of the best vocal bands in the world, SLIXS perform a powerful and daring mixture of Pop and Jazz, Classical and World Music, and this autumn, their six multi-talented voices will rock the Millennium Forum. You can catch them on Friday, October 25.

Joining the singing group are young local choir singers from schools in Derry, Strabane and Donegal to perform two very special numbers.

On Saturday, October 26, the Oak Tree of Derry International Competition sees choirs from around the world battle it out before a distinguished panel of expert judges, each one aiming to be crowned the Winning Choir of the 2024 Festival. Expect a party on Sunday, October 27, with celebratory performances of music and songs from the international competitor's native countries.

The festival comes to a close with the announcement of the winning international choir and the presentation of the Oak Tree of Derry Trophy.

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support the City of Derry International Choir Festival, thanks to game-changing funding from The National Lottery players and all the money they raise for good causes. This festival is an annual highlight in the region’s annual cultural calendar, bringing people and communities together through the arts, to enjoy and celebrate wonderful choral music.”

All tickets are now available, with early bird and group deals available throughout the month of August, from Millennium Forum Box Office on 028 7126 4455 or via www.millenniumforum.co.uk

You can book online here https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/derrychoirfest-a-child-of-our-time/