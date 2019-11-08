Ebrington PS pupils to feature in Children in Need children’s choir

This year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal show will feature a children’s choir including award winning chorists from Ebrington Primary School.

The Limavady Road based school won the BBC School Choir of the Year competition earlier this year.

The appeal show, which will be broadcast on Friday, November 15 will see an all-star presenter host a night of epic entertainment for the whole family.

It will feature a spectacular performance from 1,399 children performing from nine different locations across the UK as they join together to sing True Colours by Cyndi Lauper.

One of the locations for this year’s choir performance is W5 Science & Discovery Centre in Belfast.

A total of 128 children will take part from four schools across the North.

They include Ebrington Primary School in Derry, Macosquin Primary School in Coleraine, Ballyholme Primary School in Bangor and St Clare’s Abbey Primary School in Newry.

The choirs will sing in unison with children from eight other locations including the Wirral, Hartlepool Wiltshire, Cardiff, Kent, London and Glasgow.

The schools have already started their rehearsals to get ready for their live harmonised performance on the Appeal show.

The Children’s Choir is regarded as one of the highlights of the annual Appeal Show and last year the choir sang A Million Dreams, from the musical The Greatest Showman.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 186 projects across the North, providing funding of more than £11million. The official 2019 fundraising pack is available for download now from www.bbc.co.uk/pudsey.