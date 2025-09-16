Ebrington Square Night Market among exciting events planned in Derry on Culture Night 2025

The countdown is on for Culture Night 2025 with Derry gearing up for a tempting variety of events this Friday.

As the sun sets, Ebrington Square is set to transformed into the ‘Night Market’, a buzzing marketplace and open-air festival under twinkling lights.

Visitors can expect street food legends, artisan makers, vintage curators and craft drink creators all while listening to live DJs and performances from local talent between 5pm and 10pm.

A festival favourite returns this year as the written word takes over the city in the most magical way with the Culture Night Poetry Trail.

The Ebrington Square Night Market is one of the highlights of Culture Night 2025.

The open-air journey of poetry and music will be led by local favourite Frank Rafferty.

The trail moves through iconic city locations, with poetry springing up in streets, squares, and secret corners starting off at the Central Library at 3.30pm and travelling through the city all evening.

A full programme of events including a rare, guided Tour of the Freemasons Hall (5pm-7pm), Taphouse Studios Open Night at the Guildhall Taphouse (5pm-7pm), and art exhibitions HeART of Gaza and the immersive Moon Tell Me Truth will take place in venues across the city centre throughout the evening.

John Kerr, Arts and Culture Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “There’s a real buzz around this year’s Culture Night, and we’re so excited to bring the city to life in such creative and unexpected ways.

"From the Poetry Trail winding its way through Derry’s historic streets to the electric energy of the Night Market at Ebrington Square, this year’s programme is all about connection, celebration, and making culture accessible to everyone.

"Not forgetting our endless sea of local talented artist who will be performing, as well as the powerful art exhibitions from around the world - we can’t wait to see people of all ages out enjoying the city together and experiencing culture together.”

To support all visitors, a Culture Night information point will be based at the Visitor Information Centre in Waterloo Place, where people can access event schedules and venue details.

A quiet sensory space will also be available in the Guildhall until 9pm, with a sensory room and Changing Place located in Foyleside, also open until 9pm. All events are completely free of charge.

For the full programme of events please visit www.derrystrabane.com/culturenight