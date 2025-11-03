Strolling through the city centre during this year’s Hallowe’en festival you’d have likely encountered not just an assortment of ghosts and ghouls but also a host of visitors from all over the world.

Perhaps more than any other year to date, Derry Halloween attracted significant numbers of international visitors, and that is testament to the amazing organisers and to the local people here who make it so special.

But could it become even bigger and better? The answer is yes.

Anecdotally the feedback on this year’s event has been overwhelmingly positive, but there have been a few niggles which will hopefully be factored in for years to come. Some people have called for the volume of outdoor attractions and shows to be expanded and for those outdoor attractions to be staged on a continuous loop rather than periodic performances.

Revellers converge on Derry’s city centre on Tuesday evening for the opening of the 2025 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

While no-one can control the weather, the cancellation of Thursday night’s trail saw massive crowds converge on the city centre on Wednesday night, with some attendees reporting overcrowding in some areas and at food stalls, streets cordoned off and logjams in some areas. Expanding late night provision and including all pubs and venues across the city and region so more adults of all ages can get into the spirit after dark with fancy dress events and trails was also something suggested over the weekend.

Overall however, Halloween here was world class again this year. The atmosphere was magic and the fact that the vast majority of events have no cover fee means it is inclusive and open to all. Long may it continue.