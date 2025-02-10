Editorial: New Templemore Sports Complex long overdue and Derry deserves a world-class facility

On a positive note, the repeated mentions of progressing with a new Templemore Sports Complex for Derry’s cityside in the report presented to elected representatives yesterday as they deliberated striking the new district were very welcome.

But such a facility is also long overdue.

Once the flagship sports hub for the city, the current building is more flagging than flagship and is no longer fit for purpose.

It should have been replaced years ago and it looks like it will be years still before we see work on the ground. But that a plan and timeline of sorts is now in place, with substantial funding streams identified inhouse by the Council, is encouraging and it should be full steam ahead now because, to put it very simply, people here deserve to have access to first class facilities.

Templemore Sports Complex.

And more than that, a new, state of the art facility has the potential to become a regional asset. With little to no indoor sporting swimming provision in Derry’s natural hinterland of Inishowen and other parts of the north west, Templemore could become a real magnet for attracting visitors to the area especially if, as has been called for several times, th3 new facility has unique and focal attractions like a water park, surf machine, ski slope facility etc. We know from elsewhere just how popular waterparks in particular are and the distances people will go to visit them.

And that would not only put the city on the map in terms of leisure provision but also in terms tourism, as it is bound to attract families from far and wide.

Indeed it could become a real money spinner and pay for itself over time.

As they say: Build it, and they will come…