Eglinton man gets lifetime achievement award

An Eglinton man who has given over 50 years of service to the voluntary road safety movement has received a lifetime achievement award.

Harry Rutherford, who has held various positions in the Foyle and District Road Safety Committee and Road Safe NI, received the accolade at the NI Road Safety Awards.

Now in their fifth year, the awards recognised road safety champions for their contribution to helping improve safety in their communities.

The winners included individuals, organisations and special projects from across the voluntary, education, emergency service, public and business sectors.

The NI Road Safety award are organised by Road Safe NI Charity and leading accident management specialist, CRASH Services. A total of 15 awards were handed out at the ceremony last week.

Mr Rutherford was recognised for being a driving force behind many campaigns and for being so passionate about cross border co-operation on road safety. He has organised many young driver and primary school events in the last five decades.

Mr Rutherford was also nominated for his willingness to respond to any request and travel long distances, at his own expense, for events.

He has built a number of relationships up over the last 50 years and knows the benefit of working with others such as emergency services and government bodies.

Pat Martin MBE, Chairperson of Road Safe NI said: “We had a fantastic response to the awards again. There is such a vibrant and committed road safety community working all over Northern Ireland. We are delighted to play our part in recognising those who go the extra mile. The winning entries really stood out for their efforts over a long period of time and for delivering innovative projects.

“There is so much good work going on across our schools, local communities, emergency services and businesses.”