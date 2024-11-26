Eight Derry and Donegal ‘Quiet Peacebuilders’ recognised by The John and Pat Hume Foundation and International Fund for Ireland

Bethany Moore, Maureen Hetherington, Marie Brown, Pauline Ross, Breezy Willow, Julia Kee, Eamonn Deane and PJ Hallinan have been recognised as the Quiet Peacebuilders by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

The Derry and Donegal women and men are being recognised in the Guildhall in Derry on Tuesday in an event organised by the foundation and supported by the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

Tim Attwood, Foundation of The John and Pat Hume Foundation, said: "The BBC’s Fergal Keane once said ‘Blessed are the peacemakers who were there from the start’.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who in their streets and communities, in NI and on a cross border basis, promoted peace and reconciliation in the darkest days of the violence and continue to show exemplar leadership today.”

Paddy Harte, IFI Chair said: “The IFI is proud to support this important event which acknowledges quiet peacebuilders.

"These individuals have been instrumental in delivering the relative peace that we all take for granted today.

"They are the real heroes of the peace process and continue to deliver positive leadership and community transformation every day.”

The eight local people are among 20 from across the North recognised.

The Foundation have issued the following biographies.

Bethany Moore

Bethany is a young feminist activist from Derry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she trained as an abortion doula and has since co-created, and co-facilitated, Alliance for Choice Derry’s ‘Abortion Stigma and Pills Workshop’, the first of its kind on the island. She completed her law degree at Queen’s University Belfast, where she was the Students’ Union Welfare Officer. She currently works in a campaigning role at Foyle Network Foundation, sits on the board of LGBTQ+ women’s charity HEReNI and is a member of Common Youth’s Relationship and Sex Education Team.

Maureen Hetherington

Maureen was responsible for the Community Relations Programme for Derry City Council for ten years before moving to work in the voluntary and community sector. She was the progenitor of The Junction, a Community Relations and Peace Building Initiative, set up to address the fragmentation and isolation of those working in the field of peace building. She was also the founder of Towards Understanding and Healing: Dealing with the Past Through Storytelling and Positive Encounter Dialogue.

Marie Brown

Marie started her career in nursing, before setting up the first purpose-built children’s day-care facility in NI. In 1994, Marie began working for Foyle Women’s Aid. She has completed programmes and used her expertise internationally, in the USA, Kosovo and Timor Leste to name a few. She set up the first Dress for Success in Northern Ireland in 2017 and was pivotal in establishing the first Family Justice Centre in the UK and Ireland in 2022. She is a member of the European Family Justice Centre Alliance and the Leaders’ Council of Great Britain and Ireland.

Pauline Ross

Taught at primary school by none other than Pat Hume, Pauline is the founder of the award-winning multi-disciplinary community arts centre The Playhouse. Over three decades since its opening, it continues to be a shared safe space for creative collaboration, highlighting the importance of art in peace-making through their Witness for Peace programme.

Breezy Willow

Having previously worked on the Heritage in Schools scheme and her project ‘Sillybucks’, which collected traditional stories, songs and recipes, Breezy now works in fostering peace and unity through the Bake Bread for Peace Initiative, which started in 2014. The simple yet powerful message of baking and sharing bread as a gesture of peace has created a sustainable model for peacebuilding that can be passed on from generation to generation, in Ireland and abroad.

Julia Kee

Julia has worked in Community Development and Good Relations since 2002. She has coordinated European Peace Funded Programmes, working with closely with YMCA. Notably she helped create the Gateway to Protestant Participation (GPP), which supported the establishment of the Londonderry Bands Forum.

Eamonn Deane

Sally and Eamonn Deane have been supporting each other to build peace in this community for over five decades. Together they have formed a formidable team committed to improving the lives of people locally. Eamonn is an experienced educator and community worker. Trained as a teacher, he has been involved in full time community work since 1973. He has worked for multiple organisations, notably Holywell Trust from 1988 until 2014. Eamonn is a founding member of Northern Ireland Voluntary Trust (now Community Foundation for Northern Ireland) and has helped establish and support other organisations including North West Community Network, Community Relations Council and The Junction. He has been editor of many community publications.

PJ Hallinan

PJ has been involved in Youth Sport & Community on both sides of the border including the management committee of Border Horizons representing the southern side. After visiting the Somme, he decided to use the shared history of the 36th Ulster Division and the 16th Irish Division as a peacebuilding project. Working with Maydown Ebrington Peace School, Inishowen Development Partnership, Fort Dunree and others, a border counties project called Youth 52 (36th Ulster plus 16th Irish = 52) was set up, and was hugely successful.

Others to be recognised are Elaine Burns Kane, Janice Beggs, David Adams, Anne Marie Bell, Damian McNally, Deirdre MacBride, Brian Caskey, Ivy Goddard, Stephen Hughes, Geraldine O’Kane, Cathy Rourke, Frank Gaffikin and Jackie Redpath.

Speakers at the event in the Guildhall include the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Lillian Seenoi Barr, Paddy Harte, Chair IFI and Daphne Trimble.