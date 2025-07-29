Eight vehicles with defects taken off road in Derry road safety operation

Eight motorists were issued with prohibition notices which have put them off the road until they get defects on their vehicles fixed following a road safety operation.

PSNI Officers from Derry City and Strabane’s Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a joint road safety operation with the Driver & Vehicle Agency at the weekend.

During the inspections on Friday last, conducted with assistance from the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group, prohibition notices were issued in relation to eight vehicles which, police said, “means these vehicles will not be allowed to drive on the road until defects detected are rectified”.

Constable White from Foyleside and The Moor Team said: "During the operation, modifications to vehicles were detected. In relation to four of these vehicles, they had a lowered suspension resulting in the rear springs falling out when slightly raised.

Police and DVA inspecting vehicles.

"Modifications can impact the steering and stability of the car. One vehicle had the anti-roll bar cut away as it was in direct contact with the drive shaft."

Constable White also reminded drivers be aware of the ‘fatal five’.

“We are committed to keeping our roads safe, and we will continue to hold these type of operations with our partner agencies to ensure vehicles on our roads are roadworthy.

"I want to take this opportunity to urge drivers to help keep our roads safe and avoid the ‘fatal five’ – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.”