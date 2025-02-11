Born and raised in Hamburg, Helena Hauff bridged both Fine Art & Music Science. Her DJ & production skills showcase this combo, crafted from her residency at the esteemed Golden Pudel Club. Helena's style is defining & unmistakable-powerful, gritty, yet danceable.

Ireland’s longest running electronic music festival Celtronic has announced the first artist for its 25th anniversary event.

Celtronic will be returning this Easter for its 25th anniversary.

On Monday night the electronic music festival announced the first artist due to appear in Derry City.

Helena Hauff was described by Celtronic as ‘one of the most brilliant minds of contemporary electronic music’.

“Born and raised in Hamburg, Helena Hauff bridged both Fine Art & Music Science. Her DJ & production skills showcase this combo, crafted from her residency at the esteemed Golden Pudel Club. Helena's style is defining & unmistakable-powerful, gritty, yet danceable,” it said.

The festival will take place across various venues across Derry from April 17 to 20.

Many more acts and events are still to be announced for the festival. Keep an eye on Celtronic’s various social media channels for the latest info.

You can find more on Helena Hauff here: https://ra.co/dj/helenahauff