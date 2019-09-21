Elisha McCallion says Bishop Séamus Hegarty played a role in many lives

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has sent her condolences following the death of the former Bishop of Derry, Most Reverend Dr. Séamus Hegarty.

The Foyle MP said: “I was sorry to hear about the death of the former Bishop of Derry, Dr Seamus Hegarty.

“Many people across Derry and Donegal, where he previously served as bishop, will have been saddened by this news.

“He led the Derry diocese for many years and was involved in many important times in people’s lives, including confirmations and events.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who knew Bishop Hegarty at this time."