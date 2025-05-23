Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Ella Henderson has been announced as the latest top act for ‘Beyond the City’ at Ebrington Square in August.

The ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ and ‘Ghost’ singer – and special guests- will take to the Derry stage on Sunday, August 24.

The Sunday date is also an official BPerfect Cosmetics VIP Party with BPerfect’s Brendan as one of the official warm up acts!

Ella Henderson’s show on the Sunday will follow Friday, August 22, headliner Emeli Sandé.

Ella Henderson is coming to Derry.

The four time Brit award-winning British soul and R&B singer will be joined by a range of special support acts.

The first of those support acts was announced on Thursday evening as popular Irish singer Allie Sherlock.

