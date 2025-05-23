Ella Henderson latest major act announced for 'Beyond the City' in Derry's Ebrington Square

By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:08 BST

Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Ella Henderson has been announced as the latest top act for ‘Beyond the City’ at Ebrington Square in August.

The ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ and ‘Ghost’ singer – and special guests- will take to the Derry stage on Sunday, August 24.

The Sunday date is also an official BPerfect Cosmetics VIP Party with BPerfect’s Brendan as one of the official warm up acts!

Ella Henderson’s show on the Sunday will follow Friday, August 22, headliner Emeli Sandé.

Ella Henderson is coming to Derry.Ella Henderson is coming to Derry.
The four time Brit award-winning British soul and R&B singer will be joined by a range of special support acts.

The first of those support acts was announced on Thursday evening as popular Irish singer Allie Sherlock.

Early Bird Tickets are now on sale. Download the BuyTicketApp to secure your spot at https://www.BuyTicketApp.co.uk/app

