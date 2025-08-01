Emergency appeal after Donegal Donkey Sanctuary takes in '12 unfortunate souls' in one day

An emergency fundraising appeal has been launched to help ‘twelve unfortunate souls’ who have been taken into the care of Donegal Donkey Sanctuary.

The sudden, unexpected large intake, which occurred over one day, has pushed the sanctuary’s numbers to ‘unprecedented levels’ and they are appealing for the public’s help in ensuring the donkeys’ immediate care.

Some of the smallest donkeys are barely a year old and ‘haven’t known loving care or attention in their short lives’.

In a post on Go Fund Me, the sanctuary tells how they were already ‘stretched to the limit’ when they received a phone call about ‘twelve unfortunate souls in desperate need of help.’

One of the donkeys rescued by Donegal Donkey Sanctuary.

"Our own sanctuary vehicle was not large enough to accommodate such a large group and we are very grateful to Alan for volunteering his jeep to help us bring them to safety.

“After a three and a half hour journey we encountered a sight that was much worse than anticipated. Twelve bedraggled souls with heads hung low, horribly overgrown hooves and a very evident lack of worming. Mostly undernourished they struggled to enter the horse boxes that were bringing them to safety.

“The journey back to the sanctuary was long as we had to drive very slowly to avoid causing any more stress to the already traumatised donkeys.

“They were so happy to see a cosy straw bed, a place of comfort to lie down and rest.

“With safety reached the long road to recovery and a better quality of life begins and this is where we need your help. This sudden unexpected large intake is placing a huge burden on our finances which were already overstretched. We always strive to turn no soul away here at Donegal Donkey Sanctuary and this situation is no exception. Please help in any way that you can. No donation is too small. Thank you from all at DDS.”

If you’d like to donate, you can do so via Go Fund Me at Emergency Appeal DDS

Donegal Donkey Sanctuary is a registered charity and is based in Castledooey in Raphoe.

You can also follow Donegal Donkey Sanctuary on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DonegalDonkeySanctuary