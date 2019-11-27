Emergency services in Derry continue searches for missing Helena McElhennon

Emergency services in Derry are continuining to search for a woman who has now been missing for four days.

Helena McElhennon was found to be missing at the weekend and the PSNI are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

In a n update on the search operation, Foyle Search & Rescue last night stated: “After tasking by the PSNI, volunteers from both Foyle Search & Rescue & the Community Rescue Service have been conducting ongoing search operations at various locations, in an effort to locate her. “The combined efforts of FSR and Search Team Northwest along with a large family group and the public was evident last night as the search continued in the city. As of this evening search operations continue.”

Inspector John Moore described Helena as being 5”4 in height, of medium build with short, dark hair and possibly wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or long, brown dress.

Helena was last seen in her black Mitsubishi Warrior vehicle on Sunday, November 24 at around 10:30am. The vehicle was located at the lay-by close to the Foyle Bridge on the city side.

Foyle Search & Rescue, would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity on Sunday morning who may have observed Helena then or at any time since to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 771 24/11/19.

FSR recommend all searchers read their search safety advice which is posted on their Facebook page.