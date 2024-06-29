Enagh lough tragedy: Oak trees planted in Derry park in memory of teenagers Reuven and Sebastian

The event was organised by Enagh Seniors Group to mark Drowning Prevention Week.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lillian Seenoi-Barr was in attendance to help plant the trees and show support for the families of the two boys, while Fr. Michael Canny also said a blessing after the trees were planted.

Speaking at Saturday’s event, Dr. Robert Murtland, Enagh Seniors Group paid tribute to the families for taking time to attend and sympathised with them in their sad loss.

‘Unfortunately for the parents of Reuven and Sebastian this is not a celebratory event but I think it is important to mark their young lives by planting these three trees in St. Columb’s Park in their memory. We at Enagh Seniors Group share the grief and sorrow of losing dear ones in that when young folk venture out we always hope they will return home safely. We also have children, grandchildren, some of us even great-grandchildren. They are so important to us in our lives.

“In this case, the two boys were on a light-hearted venture to celebrate their exam results. Who knows what the future would have held for these two bright boys, maybe university and then becoming doctors or engineers.”

The three ‘Student Oak Trees’ were planted – one for each of the boys, Reuven and Sebastian and the third for their companions on the day who struggled bravely to rescue them.

Fellow St. Columb’s College students were in attendance at the poignant ceremony.

Dr. Murtland continued: “These trees are young and can live for 200-300 years in normal circumstances. The oak tree, in particular held immense significance in Celtic culture. It was seen as the ‘King of Trees’ and was associated with strength, wisdom and the power of the Druids, the Celtic spiritual leaders, a fitting tribute to these two gentle souls who lost their lives so young.”

The Mayor, with the help of Mark Durkan, MLA planted the first tree, followed by Mr. Sebastian on behalf of his son, parents and the Kerala Community; and the third by Dr. Robert Murtland.

Mayor Seenoi-Barr also paid tribute to the families of the two boys and praised them for their courage and dignity in taking part in Saturday’s event.

At the closing ceremony, refreshments were served in the St. Columb’s Park café.

