End of an era as Adrian steps down from Buncrana Children’s Charity and looks to Australia

Adrian McMyler (third from front) pictured with the Buncrana Children's Charity committee.

Adrian McMyler, at the tender age of 16, took a leap and started fundraising for local children.

Sick children in need of a pick me up and families going through a tough time with medical expenses and costs.

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity was formed in 2016 by Adrian and a small committee and since then it has grown from strength to strength, not only supporting vulnerable children and families within Inishowen in their hour of need, but bringing smiles to all children in Inishowen during their happy week and the other free fun activities the charity holds throughout the year.

Adrian McMyler.

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity has become a staple in Inishowen, people support it and recognise the name, they instantly know it’s a local group with no government funding. Its completely funded by locals and run by a voluntary committee.

Over the last six years, the charity has giving out close to €40,000 in care packages and support to local families - helping people in their hour of need, when sometimes they are hit with expenses, or where children are put into a fight they would never have dreamt of. They are given a little gift, a light of hope during their hard times. To know they are always supported and to know they have people behind them that truly care.

Adrian started all this at 16 years of age, the age where most children are out disco dancing and tripping to concerts. Alas, Adrian began a charity to help young people and what a charity it has become, the work they do is amazing.

The people of Buncrana have watched young Adrian grow up right in front of them, while he run as a tremendous chairperson for the last six years, locals watched him become every more confident and strong. Leading the way to a bigger, better charity, doing more for local children from all around Inishowen, Buncrana to Malin, Moville to Muff, Newtown to Urris, the charity does so much for everyone and it continues to expand with the work of its wonderful committee members. It is with mixed emotions Adrian has decided to hang up his chair boots and pass on the reigns to fellow committee members Catherine Carlin and Jade Doherty. The young chair has decided its his time to spread his wings and fly off to Australia and see what the other side of the world has to offer, or better still, he is off to see he has to offer the world.

We spoke to John Curran from the Donegal Volunteer Centre: “It has always been a pleasure for the volunteer centre to work with and support Adrian Mc Myler as he formed the Charity and over the past six years as it grew and supported the Children of Inishowen. Adrian while young was always to the fore in seeking advice and guidance as regards supporting volunteers, group governance, and general best practice. Adrian will be a great loss to the community sector in Buncrana but we are sure he will return from Australia in a few short years with even more community experience and a fancy cork slouch hat”

He fuRther stated that “We are delighted to see that the group will now be led by Jade Doherty and Catherine Carlin, who both have a strong background in supporting families across Inishowen”

We also spoke with the Mayor of Donegal Jack Murray and he gave us this wonderful account “I’ve known Adrian for many years now through his work with Buncrana Children’s Charity - an organisation to which he has shown incredible dedication and commitment. No doubt he will be hugely missed by all at BCC and will live big boots to fill. I want to wish the incoming chairperson’s Jade and Catherine the best of luck in the role however, and I look forward to working with them in the time ahead. In the meantime, I hope Adrian has an incredible time in Australia and, no doubt, will pick up, just where he left off when he returns. Adh mór Adrian.”

The new co chair Catherine Carlin had this to say on behalf of herself and Jade Doherty: “The support and help Adrian has provided for the people of Inishowen, is remarkable. As the lead role in the committee itself, he has always been there, night and day. Always at the other side of the phone to answer any questions or just for advice. He has always been a great role model, a great go-getter and convincer. He recruited so many wonderful people, with many great talents and individual purposes, that slot into the charity, so it gels perfectly. We are not only a committee, we are all great friends”

Speaking on behalf of the committee: “The committee all agree the charity will miss Adrian so much, we will miss the laughs and giggles but mostly miss Adrian. We wish him every bit of success in Australia, we hope he settles and falls in love with his new life. The Ozzies are so lucky to be gaining a wonderful, kind young man with a heart of gold. Myself and Jade have big boots to fill, but we have a wonderful support network in the committee members, the girls are great and over the years we’ve watched Adrian, we feel confident, that we will keep his baby safe and when ever, if ever, he decides to come home. Buncrana’s Children’s Charity will welcome him home with open arms.”

Family support worker from Inishowen Sheila Keyes says: “Having worked with Adrian over the years, I have utmost praise for this young lad - how hard he worked and how professional and official the charity was. If I needed anything over families in need over the years once I contacted Adrian nothing was a bother and done instantly. I hope the strong relationship continues with the new chairperson and I would like to send my best wishes to the new person who takes over the role.”

The praise for Adrian is clear to be seen, a remarkable man, was born and raised in Buncrana and will now travel the world leaving his mark where ever he goes. Leaving behind wonderful memories and grateful families to a young boy with a heart of gold.

The work will not stop from the Charity, it will always be there and will always aim to support families and children in need. The charity has three main responsibilities: Smile for a child, hospital goodie bags and financial support. Please get in touch if you know anyone in need of these services, check out www.buncranascc.com for futher information or to nominate a child.