Enjoy an extra hour in bed when the clocks go back this weekend
The 'fall backwards' in time serves an important practical purpose. It was originally devised as a way of maximising the best possible use of the daylight available to us during the winter.
We’re currently in Irish Standard Time (IST) or British Summer Time (BST) which means that when the clocks change, we will move into Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
This year the clocks will go back this Sunday, October 26. This will allow you an extra hour in bed.
It also gives us brighter mornings for a while and longer, darker evenings as winter sets in.
The clocks always go back at 2am on the last Sunday in October. So 2am will become 1am.
Although the date differs each year, there is a simple way to remember whether clocks go forward or back in spring or autumn, by using the old mnemonic, ‘spring forward, fall back’.