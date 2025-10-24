Enjoy an extra hour in bed when the clocks go back this weekend

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend and that means an extra hour in bed as the clocks go back.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'fall backwards' in time serves an important practical purpose. It was originally devised as a way of maximising the best possible use of the daylight available to us during the winter.

We’re currently in Irish Standard Time (IST) or British Summer Time (BST) which means that when the clocks change, we will move into Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the clocks will go back this Sunday, October 26. This will allow you an extra hour in bed.

The clocks always go back at 2am on the last Sunday in October.

It also gives us brighter mornings for a while and longer, darker evenings as winter sets in.

The clocks always go back at 2am on the last Sunday in October. So 2am will become 1am.

Although the date differs each year, there is a simple way to remember whether clocks go forward or back in spring or autumn, by using the old mnemonic, ‘spring forward, fall back’.