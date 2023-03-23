The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine was speaking as has commenced a petition to the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, calling for super trawlers to be banned from Irish waters.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said he felt compelled to act following the presence of some of the largest super trawlers in the world fishing in Irish waters over the last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said: “I have commenced this petition because enough is enough.

The Strain family Dawn, Emma and James with Brendan McLaughlin, Donegal IFA Chairman, Thomas Pringle, TD, Charlie McConalogue, TD, Minsiter for Agriculture and Padraig MacLochlainn, TD at the Donegal IFA County Executive held this month on the farm of James Strain, Burnfoot on Monday last with the 1962 Ford Dexta and 1976 Ford 3600 bought new by James Grandfather. Photo -Clive Wasson

“The presence of these monster vessels in Irish waters is a kick in the teeth for a struggling Irish fishing industry that is facing further quota cuts, tie-up schemes and the decommissioning of dozens of vessels.

“These super trawlers are undoubtedly causing untold damage to precious fish stocks off Ireland’s coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is highly destructive and it must be stopped. These supertrawlers have been banned from fishing in Australian waters and they should be banned from fishing in all European waters now too," he added.

Deputy MacLochlainn has previously also warned that it was “particularly galling for Irish fishermen to see this vessel hoovering up huge numbers of fish”.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn. DER0420GS – 047

“For anyone within the governments or authorities across Europe or Ireland to call this method of fishing sustainable with a straight face is laughable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is highly destructive and it must be stopped,” he warned last month.