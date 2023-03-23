'Enough is enough': Donegal Sinn Féin TD starts petition to ban super trawlers in Irish waters
Inishowen TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has warned that the presence of ‘monster vessels’ in Irish waters is a ‘kick in the teeth’ for the struggling Irish fishing industry.
The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine was speaking as has commenced a petition to the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, calling for super trawlers to be banned from Irish waters.
Deputy Mac Lochlainn said he felt compelled to act following the presence of some of the largest super trawlers in the world fishing in Irish waters over the last week.
Teachta Mac Lochlainn said: “I have commenced this petition because enough is enough.
“The presence of these monster vessels in Irish waters is a kick in the teeth for a struggling Irish fishing industry that is facing further quota cuts, tie-up schemes and the decommissioning of dozens of vessels.
“These super trawlers are undoubtedly causing untold damage to precious fish stocks off Ireland’s coast.
“It is highly destructive and it must be stopped. These supertrawlers have been banned from fishing in Australian waters and they should be banned from fishing in all European waters now too," he added.
Deputy MacLochlainn has previously also warned that it was “particularly galling for Irish fishermen to see this vessel hoovering up huge numbers of fish”.
“For anyone within the governments or authorities across Europe or Ireland to call this method of fishing sustainable with a straight face is laughable.
“It is highly destructive and it must be stopped,” he warned last month.
The petition can be found : my.uplift.ie/petitions/ban-super-trawlers-in-irish-waters