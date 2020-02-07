Envy Nightclub demolished following fire

A Derry nightclub which was completely destroyed in a fire last month is being demolished.

Envy Nightclub on the Strand Road was left in a potentially unsafe position following the fire.

A section of the Strand Road, between Asylum Road and Lawrence Hill, remains closed as a result.

Workers began tumbling the building earlier today (Friday).

The fire, which occurred on January 9, is being treated as arson by police.

A large plume of smoke was visible over the city as the fire service fought the fire. A number of fire appliances were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire and the Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP), which is used to tackle emergencies in tall buildings, was used to pour water on the roof of the building from above.

Extensive damage was caused to the bar and disco formerly known as Pepe’s but which has been operating under the Envy name for the last decade.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw a male acting suspiciously in the Strand Road on January 9, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm, or anyone who may have witnessed any other suspicious activity to get in touch with detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1523 of 09/01/20 .