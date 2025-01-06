Essential maintenance following Christ Church flood leads to lunchtime concert cancellation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Essential maintenance to a boiler room at Christ Church has led to the cancellation of this week’s Lunchtime Concert at the historic place of worship.

Select Vestry member Jim Kelley explained follow-up works and inspections to equipment in the 195-year-old church’s plant room following a major flood in the autumn are being carried out this week.

Unfortunately the popular Wednesday lunchtime recital scheduled for January 8 cannot take place as there will be no heating, said Jim.

It is hoped normal service will be resumed following the inspection.