Essential maintenance following Christ Church flood leads to lunchtime concert cancellation
Essential maintenance to a boiler room at Christ Church has led to the cancellation of this week’s Lunchtime Concert at the historic place of worship.
Select Vestry member Jim Kelley explained follow-up works and inspections to equipment in the 195-year-old church’s plant room following a major flood in the autumn are being carried out this week.
Unfortunately the popular Wednesday lunchtime recital scheduled for January 8 cannot take place as there will be no heating, said Jim.
It is hoped normal service will be resumed following the inspection.
