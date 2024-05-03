€1000 Jackpot in Scoil Naomh Padraig's Bingo Bonanza in the Plaza
Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries has announced its fantastic Bingo Bonanza on Thursday, May 16 in The Plaza, Buncrana.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be a guaranteed €1000 Jackpot and a fantastic raffle with many fabulous prizes. Doors open at 7pm and ‘eyes down’ at 8pm.
Lines €30 and House €60, with a total prize money of €2090 on the night.
A single book will be €12 and a double book €18.
See Scoil Naomh Padraig Bingo Bonanza on Facebook and for a chance to win a bingo book of your choice.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.