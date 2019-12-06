‘Every single member of Childline Foyle team is making a real impact’

NSPCC Foyle and Childline have recently merged bases in the North West and are now located at one site in the city centre.

The service, which was taken over by the NSPCC in 2006, has 12 bases across the UK, including Childline Foyle which is run by local woman, Georgina McGlinchey.

There is no such thing as a typical day for Georgina, who works late nights and early mornings, across weekends and bank holidays due to the nature of the job.

She told the Journal: “Every day is different. When I come into work at Childline I never know what sort of calls are going to come through to us. Children contact us for all sorts of reasons. Some even call us to share news of their exam results as they have no one else to tell how well they have performed.

“But it’s especially poignant at this time of year. When I enter the Childline room I leave the outside world at the door I came in and my number one priority is how I can help the next child I speak to, how can I help them feel comforted and supported.

“It’s coming up to a time of year which some children and young people will find extremely challenging. For many they won’t have a Christmas or be able to celebrate, so my goal is to help them feel that they are not alone. Christmas is as busy for us as any other time of the year and the concerns of children are the same. They are contacting us in their hundreds about issues including mental or emotional health concerns, family relationships, suicidal thoughts, self-harm and sexual abuse,” Georgina said.

“I manage nine staff, we have over 50 volunteers here committing to four and a half hours per week on the frontline listening to children and doing all they can to support the issues they have. I manage a team that dedicates their time to supporting children and young people.

“We have volunteer counsellors working alongside trained supervisors who offer support and guidance. We cannot function without our amazing volunteers and we are always looking for more people, men and women, or all ages to join our team.”

Georgina explained that the biggest concerns facing children in the north west right now are grooming, child sexual exploitation, mental health, suicide and self-harm.

Georgina, who is originally from Carnhill in the city and now lives close to the border with Inishowen, returned to higher education a few years after her time at secondary school.

“I didn’t really enjoy school - I suppose I could have invested more in it. My real experience of education came at a later stage in life when I was 22 years of age and I started a foundation degree at the North West Regional College for two years and then went on to complete a degree in counselling when I was 29. I had some special people who really helped me along that journey. These include my teachers and my family, who encouraged me to keep going and studying hard so I could reach my full potential.”

Now 37, Georgina started working for the NSPCC in July 2017, fulfilling a long-term professional aspiration for a career in the sector. Before joining Childline, she worked at another helpline who dealt with people in crisis for almost ten years .

“I really wanted to work with safeguarding young people so when I saw the Childline job advert I went for it full steam ahead because I knew I could help make a difference and was delighted to be part of the jigsaw to help young people.

“The best bit of my job is getting feedback from children who have used the service. We get feedback all the time and hearing when we have helped them is just the best thing,” she said.

“The hardest part of the job is the fact that Childline counsellors aren’t able to respond to the one in three children who need our help.

“Once we have answered, the children are put into a queue to talk to the next available counsellor. Not all children in this queue actually get to speak to a counsellor. The others have hung up or gone offline by the time one becomes available,” she added.

“We’re always looking at how we can ensure that more children are able to speak to a counsellor when they need to. When I see the contacts being answered I know we are all making a difference.”

“We don’t work on our own but we work as a team to make sure that the children are being supported and the volunteers too because without our volunteers we would not be able to offer our vital service.”

Georgina also recalled one particular contact from a teenager who was being groomed.

“The calls that stick out are whenever children contact us to tell us that they are being sexually exploited. Grooming could involve a group of older men and the young person see this as their friends and they don’t see the harm in this as they are seeing it as a normality.

“We try to emotionally support the young person. Sadly, we are seeing more and more of these sorts of calls.

“I experience challenges daily due to the high demand we have on the service. But I know that every single member of the team at Childline Foyle are making a real impact on the lives of children and young people.”

If you are interested in volunteering with Childline Foyle please contact amanda.doherty@nspcc.org.uk or call 028 2044 1733. For more information go to: www.nspcc.org.uk