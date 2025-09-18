'Every step we take is in Jamesie’s memory': Mother and brother of late Derry man walking Camino De Santiago in his honour

The devoted mother and brother of a popular Derry man, who passed away following a road traffic collision in 2024, are walking the Camino de Santiago in his honour.

Mary and Marty Gallagher are also undertaking the pilgrimage to raise funds for Road Victim Support NI and Donegal, who strongly supported them following the loss of their beloved James (Jamesie) Gallagher.

The 42-year-old father of one passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, following the collision, in which he was a pedestrian, on the Strand Road in February last year.

Mary and Marty began the 100k Portuguese Camino to Santiago on Monday, September 15 and will finish this Monday, September 22.

Marty and Mary Gallagher, pictured as they left Derry.

Speaking to the Journal, Mary said that she has been thinking of Jamesie with every step.

She described her son as a ‘real character.’

“Everybody knew him and he knew everybody. If he went up the town he would take half an hour to get through one street, because everyone would stop and talk to him. His wee daughter would be looking to go to Primark and she’d be saying: ‘I hope to God Daddy doesn’t know anyone as we’ll be all day’.”

Mary said her family’s world was shattered following James’ death, but she takes comfort and pride in that he was an organ donor and ‘has given five people a new life’.

The late James (Jamesie) Gallagher.

Marty works in the ambulance service and Mary said the entire family was always aware of the importance of organ donation. Jamesie is due to be honoured at a ceremony in Belfast next month, which pays tribute to all those who have transformed others’ lives through organ donation.

Mary became aware Road Traffic Victim Support Northern Ireland and Donegal following Jamesie’s death and saw the vital work they are doing for families.

The charitable organisation is dedicated to helping families navigate the heartbreak and challenges that follow fatal road tragedies.

Its founder, Debbie Mullan, who also lost her son in a road traffic collision, was Mary’s counsellor and was ‘amazing’.

"Her kindness, compassion, and support meant more than I can ever put into words.”

Mary has never walked the Camino before, but felt it was something she ‘needed to do’.

She was joined by Marty and Mary described the pilgrimage as ‘serene and peaceful’.

In Jamesie’s honour, she is wearing his hat, three of his rings – ‘he was a wild man for silver rings’, and also has little meerkats on her bag. This is because Jamesie’s nickname was ‘Meerkat,’ a name he received while working in The Metro Bar, as he was ‘always up and down’.

"It stuck with him ever since that’.

Writing on Facebook, Road Victim Support NI and Donegal said they are ‘truly grateful’ to Marty and Mary for their ‘dedication, courage and fundraising efforts so far’.

"Their commitment ensures that Jamesie’s memory continues to make a difference, bringing light and support to others who walk a similar path of grief.”

They added: “Your love, strength and generosity inspire us all and we will be walking with you every step in spirit.”

If you’d like to donate to Mary and Mary’s fundraiser, you can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/walking-in-memory-of-jamesie-gallagher