Everything you need to know about Derry Halloween parade and firework show

Here’s everything you need to know about this year's Halloween parade and fireworks show.

The North West Carnival proudly presents ‘Carnival of the Dead‘, a haunting celebration filled with spirits and mythical creatures drawn from the rich traditions of Samhain this evening.

The parade aims to highlight the incredible creativity of the north west’s diverse communities, featuring contributions from arts, cultural, sports, music, and performance groups from across the city, district, and beyond.

The Carnival of the Dead parade will begin at 7pm on Queen’s Quay, turning into Boating Club Lane, then continuing down the Strand Road till it meets Harbour Square, travelling further down Foyle Embankment, stopping at Water Street to turn around to return up Foyle Embankment and eventually finish where it started on Queen’s Quay.

Derry Halloween Carnival Parade & Fireworks Display. Credit © Lorcan Doherty

Derry Halloween 2024 finishes with its climatic annual fireworks show, which kicks off at 8:15pm, and will be best viewed from the Quay.

You can find the route for the parade here: https://derryhalloween.com/parade-fireworks/