Ex-Berkeley Library renamed after Eavan Boland after controversy over slave-owning former Dean of Derry

Trinity library formerly named after slave-owning ex-Dean of Derry George Berkeley now Eavan Boland library

The former Berkeley Library at Trinity College, University of Dublin, has officially been renamed after the acclaimed poet Eavan Boland.

The famous building located prominently between Fellows’ Square and College Park was until last year named after George Berkeley, who served as Dean of Derry and St. Columb’s Cathedral from 1724 and 1733.

In April 2023 Trinity decided that the continued use of Berkeley’s name on its main Library was inconsistent with the University’s core values of human dignity, freedom, inclusivity, and equality due to his oppression of slaves in the Americas.

George Berkeley

Berkeley bought several slaves to work on his Whitehall plantation in Rhode Island during the time he was serving as Dean of Derry. They were named Philip, Anthony, Edward, and Agnes Berkeley. Berkeley sought to advance ideology in support of slavery during this period.

As a philosopher he is best known for his contribution to subjectivist philosophy, having first popularised the concept by posing the question, ‘if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?’ in his 1710 work, ‘A Treatise Concerning the Principles of Human Knowledge.’

Since its denaming in April 2023 the building has been known simply as The Library.

However, this week, after a process of deliberation including consideration of the 855 public submissions, the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group (TLRWG) identified several options for the renaming of the Library, with their preferred recommendation being The Eavan Boland Library.

The former Berkeley Library is now the Eavan Boland Library.

Eavan Boland was one of the foremost women in Irish literature, publishing many collections of poetry, a memoir Object Lessons (1995), as well as teaching and lecturing in Ireland and in the US.

A paper by TLRWG member Catriona Crowe noted that Boland’s ‘great achievement was to move women from the object (muse, dream, symbol) of poetry to the subject who was writing the poem’.

Her name, she wrote, ‘would bring a magnificent poetic, scholarly and feminist reputation to a building dedicated to the humanities’.

Provost Dr Linda Doyle said: “It is a fitting recognition of Eavan Boland’s poetic genius that our main Library, used by so many students and staff, will now carry her name.

“Eavan’s poetry is well-known across the generations, and her outstanding artistic contribution to highlighting the role of women in Irish society is widely appreciated.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who participated in the process that has led us to today’s decision. It was marked by broad consultation and very thoughtful conversations.”

Professor Eoin O Sullivan, Senior Dean and Chair of the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group, said: “We arrived at this point because of the hard work and conviction of many people in Trinity’s community, not least the students who not only called for a change in the Library’s name, but who worked with us to achieve that change.

“We are grateful for the 855 submissions from within Trinity and outside which animated our deliberations and reflections on the matter.”

Helen Shenton, Librarian and College Archivist at Trinity College Dublin, said: "As a 21st century Library, the name change to this unique library building prioritises the current generation of students’ experience of a welcoming and supportive Library space.”